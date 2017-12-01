Police Identify Suspect Wanted In Multiple Bank Robberies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a man described as a serial bank robber.

Three banks have been robbed in the last week. The latest happened Thursday at the Philadelphia Federal Credit Union in the 2100 block of Dauphin Street in North Philadelphia. Police say the suspect entered at about 2:45 p.m., showed the teller a demand note, and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police believe the suspect is 43-year-old Kenneth Reyes of Overbrook, who is also wanted in connection with robberies last Monday at the Citizens bank in the 1200 block of Market Street, and the Wells Fargo Bank in the 200 block of Market, two days later. He is also under investigation for another robbery in Wynnewood.

Anyone with information on Reyes whereabouts is urged to call the FBI-Philadelphia Police Violent Crimes Task Froce at 215-418-4000. An undisclosed reward is being offered.