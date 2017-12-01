3 Cheers: Dad Spreads Holiday Joy By Opening Up Wallet For Strangers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In the midst of the Black Friday rush, it was a moment live on Eyewitness News Friday morning that grabbed viewers’ attention and maybe put a lump in their throats.

Charlie K. paid off layaway orders, spending close to $11,000. During the most trying times of the holiday season, he just woke up that morning and decided to make some wishes come true.

“I was thinking about shopping for my son and I realized some people are a little less fortunate,” Charlie said. “I can only do it because of the community that provided me the luxury to do it. I love this community and I’m trying to provide back for it.”

The CBSPhilly Facebook post about the story was shared 3,000 times as Charlie’s story spread.

Who knows how many people he inspired with his generous act or just how many smiles will be shining bright on Christmas morning thanks to him?

In the season of giving, he gave big, not just because of the dollar amount, but because he recognized his own blessings and knew joy deserves to be passed on to others.

For that, Charlie K. gets three cheers.