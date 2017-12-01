Woman Who Started Crying Purple Liquid May Remove Eye After Botched Tattoo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A model in Canada is apparently thinking about removing her eye completely after a botched tattoo procedure.

Catt Gallinger, 24, of Ottawa, Canada decided to get a sclera tattoo about a few months ago. The procedure changes the color of the whites around your eye.

But weeks after the procedure, her eye started oozing purple liquid.

“As it stands, it has been agreed by both doctors and the surgeon that my eyesight will not get better. It will either go completely or stay a blurry mess,” said Gallinger in a Facebook post in September.

Gallinger tells The Sun that she got the tattoo to “make me feel more at home in my body.”

After purple dye began oozing, she went straight to the hospital.

Pictures Gallinger has shared on Facebook show various stages of recovery, as her left eye reacts to the antibiotic drops. Some images show her eye swollen shut.

But two months later she says she’s still suffering.

“This is beyond heartbreaking. I CANNOT open it at all without significant effort. Since I’ve always been honest on here, I will continue to be. My hope is gone. I’m very close to asking for removal.. I’m so tired of it all,” Gallinger said in the post.

Surgeons say her sclera tore from the size of needle used, depth and amount of ink inserted. Doctors were also concerned that the equipment was not sterile and that there is an infection stuck in with the excess ink, she said.

Gallinger is warning others thinking about getting the tattoo.

“Look into not just the artist and their portfolio, but to talk to some of their clients, talk to other artists about them and get experiences beforehand,” the model tells The Sun.