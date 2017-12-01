Trades Council Flies ‘Amazon, Pick Philly!’ Banner Over Company’s Seattle Headquarters

Filed Under: amazon, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Building and Construction Trades Council went to new heights on Friday to attract Amazon to the city.

On Friday morning, it flew a banner that read “Amazon, Pick Philly! Go Seahawks, Eagles!” over Amazon’s headquarters in Seattle.

amazone banner Trades Council Flies Amazon, Pick Philly! Banner Over Companys Seattle Headquarters

A Philadelphia trades council flies a banner over Amazon’s Seattle headquarters. (credit: CBS3)

Earlier this year, the e-commerce giant set off a bidding war when it announced it was looking for a location for its second headquarters.

Proposals were submitted by 238 cities.

Amazon will announce its shortlist of contenders next year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch