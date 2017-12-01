Trades Council Flies ‘Amazon, Pick Philly!’ Banner Over Company’s Seattle Headquarters

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s Building and Construction Trades Council went to new heights on Friday to attract Amazon to the city.
On Friday morning, it flew a banner that read “Amazon, Pick Philly! Go Seahawks, Eagles!” over Amazon’s headquarters in Seattle.
Earlier this year, the e-commerce giant set off a bidding war when it announced it was looking for a location for its second headquarters.
Proposals were submitted by 238 cities.
Amazon will announce its shortlist of contenders next year.