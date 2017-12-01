Delaware Emergency Officials: ‘No Injuries Or Damage From Earthquake’

DOVER, Del. (CBS) — Friday afternoon, officials with the Delaware Emergency Management Association (DEMA) opened the doors to Eyewitness News to discuss the aftermath of the 4.1 magnitude earthquake that originated outside Smyrna, Delaware on Thursday.
Officials say at 4:47 p.m. on November 30, the earthquake began approximately 5 miles below earth’s surface at the Bombay Hook Wildlife Refuge in Kent County.
“You have to be ready for everything,” Deputy DEMA Director Christopher Murtha told Eyewitness News.
Murtha says his crews began responding as the 8-10 second earthquake took place.
“It was pretty quick and we were able to find out it actually was an earthquake, but it did take us by surprise initially,” Murtha said.
Crews spent the overnight hours inspecting bridges. Murtha says there were no injuries or reports of damage in the entire state of Delaware.