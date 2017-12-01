Weekend Overnight Road Closures Announced For I-295, I-76

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — The New Jersey Department of Transportation says I-295 north and Route 42 north ramp to I-295 north will be closed overnight this weekend.

The closures and detours will happen from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Saturday as the Direct Connection project continues in Camden and Gloucester counties.

Crews will work to remove an overhead sign structure over I-295 and Route 42 northbound/I-76 westbound.

I-76 will also have brief closures overnight.

The left lane of I-76 eastbound will be closed during construction and I-76 westbound will have the two right lanes closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Saturday.

Crews will continue a demolition of an overpass.

In addition, I-76 westbound will be closed a few times, for about 20 minutes each time, to remove the structure.

Detours that will be in effect are listed below:

I-295 northbound

Motorists traveling on I-295 north will be directed to stay left and take Exit 26 for I-76 westbound

Once on I-76 westbound, stay right and take Exit 2 for I-676 northbound

Take Exit 1, Collins Avenue

Turn right at the end of the ramp onto Collins Avenue and turn left onto I-676 south to I-76 east

Take Exit 1B to I-295 north

Route 42 northbound to I-295 northbound

Motorists traveling on RT 42 north will be directed to stay on RT 42, which becomes I-76 westbound

Once on I-76 westbound, stay right and take Exit 2 for I-676 northbound

Take Exit 1, Collins Avenue

Turn right at the end of the ramp onto Collins Avenue and turn left onto I-676 south to I-76 east

Take Exit 1B to I-295 north

These closures are subject to change due to weather or other factors, according to NJDOT. Motorists can check NJDOT’s website or follow its Twitter account @NJDOT_info for up-to-date information.