Eagles Injury Report: LB Joe Walker Questionable, Which Could Give Dannell Ellerbe A Shot

By Kevin McGuire

As the Philadelphia Eagles prepare for the first of two West Coast games, the health of the team appears to be in pretty good standing. The only Eagles player popping up on the injury report for this weekend’s Sunday night matchup with the Seattle Seahawks is linebacker Joe Walker. That could lead to some playing time for Dannell Ellerbe, who just joined the team a few weeks ago.

Walker is not expected to play this weekend at Seattle after sitting out of all practices this week due to a neck injury. He has been the starting middle linebacker for the Eagles, so his potential loss is not to be overlooked. Ellerbe is slotted behind him on the depth chart, but another option to fill in with some playing time in the middle would be Najee Goode. Goode and Ellerbe may even end up splitting playing time as Goode is more experienced in the Eagles defense and Ellerbe may still be adjusting to his new role on the team. Perhaps splitting certain packages would make sense to get through this week without Walker.

The good news for the Eagles is Derek Barnett may be good to go on Sunday despite being limited in practices on Thursday and Friday. The rookie is playing through a groin injury, but he was not listed on the official end-of-the-week injury report, which suggests he will likely be available this weekend.

Center Jason Kelce (ankle) was limited throughout the week, but he also did not appear on the injury report on Friday, which seems optimistic about his availability on Sunday night. Not having Kelce in the middle of the offensive line would be a tough one to overcome, with the line already playing without Jason Peters. If for whatever reason Kelce is unavailable, the Eagles could slide Stefen Wisniewski over to the center and bump Chance Warmack into a starting role at left guard.

Questionable

LB Joe Walker (neck)

