Elementary School Employee Accused Of Inappropriate Behavior With 2 Female Students

BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (CBS) — An employee at a Montgomery County elementary school has been fired after allegations of inappropriate behavior involving two female students.

Darrien Glover, 24, of the Montgomery Early Learning Center, has been arrested and charged with corruption of minors, indecent assault of a person younger than 13 years of age, open lewdness and other crimes.

Police say Glover exposed himself to the two victims, separately, over the course of months.

Glover is accused of repeatedly exposing himself to a student at Cynwyd Elementary School.

Authorities say Glover tried to get the young student alone at the school.

He was there as staff for the after school program.

The suspect allegedly started with showing the young student his underwear. He was then partnered with her for a role in an after school performance and got her to go into a classroom with him alone.

Police say that’s when Glover exposed his genitals to her. The girl then ran out of the room. This happened at least two more times, according to court documents.

The student eventually told her mother in November.

It turns out he was charged in July for having a similar encounter with another student.

Glover also worked for a summer camp at the school.

The school district has issued a letter to parents, saying the safety of children in the district is of extreme importance. The district also urges anyone who may have had contact with Glover to contact police or detectives handling the case.