Customer Turns Into Chef After Finding Waffle House Cook Asleep

SOUTH CAROLINA (CBS) – Imagine hitting up your favorite restaurant for a late night snack, only to discover there’s no one around to cook your food.
That would leave you with two choices: turn around and go home or do what Alex Bowen did.
‘Nomophobia’: Smartphone Addiction Could Be Changing Your Brain
Bowen says he found the cook fast asleep when he walked into a South Carolina waffle house.
So he jumped behind the counter and whipped up a meal.
Company Will Clone Your Pet Into A Replica Stuffed Animal
Bowen snapped some selfies as he made himself what he calls a “Double Texas Bacon Cheesesteak Melt with extra pickles.”
And in case you were wondering, Bowen said he was a “bit drunk” but he later returned and paid for his meal, and even snapped another selfie with the cook.