Trooper Injured In Roadside Shooting Moved From ICU

EASTON, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania State Police say a trooper who was critically injured in a roadside confrontation has been moved out of the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Capt. Richard D’Ambrosio said Wednesday that Cpl. Seth Kelly’s condition has improved, but he’s still facing a long road to recovery.

Officials say Kelly, a 13-year veteran, was helping another trooper arrest a man they suspected of driving under the influence of marijuana when a fight broke out Nov. 7. Kelly was shot in the neck, shoulder area and leg during the fight.

The suspect, 22-year-old Daniel Clary, was shot several times and hospitalized. He has since been released into police custody.

Clary is facing charges including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and aggravated assault.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

