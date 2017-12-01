Police Searching For ‘Grinch’ Caught On Video Stealing Christmas Decorations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Each holiday season more and more of those hypnotizing laser lights are seen shining on homes.

“They are the green and red lights that maneuver around,” said Michelle Segrest, with her son Landen adding, “they were green and red shining all over like spots, little balls!”

Aside from the “Minion” and some colorful festive shrubbery, the exterior of their Mount Laurel home went dark this week.

Security cameras on the block may explain why.

“They stopped right here, got out of their car and they just came up on my property took it and left,” said Michelle.

According to Mount Laurel police a “Grinch” struck around 2 p.m. on Thursday, pulling up in what appears to be a black Ford Escape with a temporary NJ license mounted on the back and stole the family’s laser lights.

“I get out and we decorate every year for the kids and it’s just not nice. You only hurt the kids,” she said.

Since just recently moving to the block, this will be the second time they have been the victims of theft. A few months ago their car was broken into and TVs were taken.

While Michelle admits that the light display was not expensive by any means, it is the lack of holiday spirit that hurts.

“You know, man” sighed Michelle’s young son Jamison, “People just home up on your lawn and steal your stuff. It’s not the right thing to do.”

Anyone with any information on the theft should contact Mount Laurel Police Department.