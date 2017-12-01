Blount: Seahawks D ‘Not Anything Special Or Different’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — LeGarrette Blount is not scared of the Legion Of Boom.

“We’ll play them just like we play everybody else,” Blount said of the Seahawks defense via PhillyVoice.com. “They’re not anything special or anything different from any other team.”

In fairness, the once feared Seattle defense, is missing three of it’s top players in Cliff Avril, Richard Sherman, and Kam Chancellor due to injury. Former Eagles cornerback Byron Maxwell is back playing meaningful snaps with the Seahawks, as a result of the injuries.

For the season, the Seahawks are allowing 311.7 yards per game (8th best in the NFL) and just 19.3 points per game (19th best in the NFL). On the ground, Seattle allows 98.4 yards per game, while the Eagles rush for over 147 per game (2nd best in the NFL).

Seattle, 7-4, has been carried by Russell Wilson who is averaging a career high 275.4 yards per game through the air and another 36.5 on the ground. Wilson has already thrown for over 3,000 yards with 23 touchdowns and just eight picks.