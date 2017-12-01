2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season Was One For The Record Books

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season has come to an end. It has been a season that will be remembered for generations and one where the impacts will be felt for years to come.

The 2017 hurricane season is now in the history books as one of the most active seasons on record and the costliest season ever with a new record of four U.S. hurricane landfalls, three of those category four storms.

A grand total of 17 named storms, 10 of which were hurricanes, and six of those hurricanes are considered major on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

In August, Hurricane Harvey was the first major hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. since Wilma in 2005.

The storm unloaded buckets of rain in Texas, with the highest recorded measurement of 60.58 inches — the most rain recorded from a tropical cyclone in continental U.S. history.

Irma was one of the strongest hurricanes ever recorded in the Atlantic Ocean with winds of 185 mph.

And Irma sustained those winds for a total of 37 hours, the longest any cyclone around the world has maintained that level of intensity before.

In September, Hurricane Maria devastated the island of Puerto Rico. Maria was the strongest hurricane to make landfall there in 89 years.

And we can’t forget about Hurricane Nate in early October, moving toward land at a swift speed of 28 mph, breaking a record for the fastest moving hurricane.

It was a hurricane season of record proportions, and this year was a reminder that it only takes one storm to cause damage and destruction that can change a community forever.