Wilson Will Serve As Difficult Test For Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In Seattle, the defense usually sets the tone. In 2017, the quarterback is upstaging what is left of the “Legion of Boom”.

The Seahawks are 7-4, but their defense hardly resembles the one that catapulted Seattle to a pair of Super Bowl appearances. Injuries to players such as Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor have forced Seattle to win more high scoring affairs this fall. The defense is still ranked eighth in the NFL, but the unit is giving up far more points than in the past.

However, the Seahawks are enjoying an outstanding season from Quarterback Russell Wilson. The sixth-year signal caller is enjoying one of his best seasons in the NFL and the Eagles defense will face a tough test on Sunday night.

Defensive end Brandon Graham isn’t shocked by what he is seeing on film.

“Russell Wilson is Russell Wilson,” said Graham. “Nobody can be him. We’re getting a good look at what he does and hopefully, it will help us.”

Wilson is completing over 62 percent of his passes. He has thrown for 3,029 yards and 23 touchdowns. Wilson is equally dangerous with his legs and can make plays on the run throughout four quarters of football.

Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham knows Wilson can beat an opponent on any part of the field.

“All you can do is really try to contain him,” Bradham said. “You really don’t know where he’s going to end up. His pocket is really all over the field.”

Wilson already has one Super Bowl ring. The Seattle defense, and former Seahawk running back Marshawn Lynch, received much of the praise, but Wilson has emerged as one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks.

Wilson also reminds Bradham of the current Philadelphia quarterback.

“He’s really like Carson with his mobility and the way he can escape,” said Bradham. “He has those same type of moves and the ability to make you miss. We’ve got to know what he likes to do and his tendencies and how he likes to roll out. Keeping him contained during the game is key.”

It would be a fair argument to say Wilson will be the best quarterback the Eagles have faced this season. Kirk Cousins has had his moments in Washington and Alex Smith was playing well early in the season in Kansas City before struggling.

Eli Manning is now on the bench after struggling behind a weak offensive line. Phillip Rivers is heating up for the Chargers, but has yet to wear the Super Bowl ring that Wilson possesses. Cam Newton has had his moments despite losing to the Eagles.

Wilson may be the best of the bunch, and Graham knows he and his teammates can’t change their approach.

“We’ve got to make sure we go out there and take care of business,” Graham said. “It’s making sure we make it about us and nobody else. You can listen to the noise sometimes and have fun with it, but when it’s time to work, it’s time to work.”