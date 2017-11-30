Walmart Pulls ‘Rope. Tree. Journalist’ Shirt From Website

WASHINGTON (CBS) – Walmart has pulled a t-shirt from its website after it apparently threatened journalists.
According to CBS News, the shirt was flagged by journalist advocacy group Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).
The shirt, listed on Walmart.com through third-party seller Teespring, said: “Rope. Tree. Journalist. SOME ASSEMBLY REQUIRED.”
Walmart tells CBS News it violates their policy.
“This item was sold by a third-party seller on our marketplace and clearly violates our policy,” Walmart said. “We removed it as soon as it was brought to our attention, and are conducting a thorough review of the seller’s assortment.”
Teespring, which is owned by KA Design, allows people to post shirt designs.
RTDNA said Walmart notified them about five hours after its complaint that the shirt was being removed.
“It is our belief that at the least, T-shirts or any other items bearing such words simply inflame the passions of those who either don’t like, or don’t understand, the news media,” Dan Shelley, executive director of the RTDNA, said in a letter to Walmart leaders. “At worst, they openly encourage violence targeting journalists. We believe they are particularly inflammatory within the context of today’s vitriolic political and ideological environment.