‘Sounded Like A Woman Being Murdered’: Neighbor Of Temple Murder Suspect Testifies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Did Temple police do enough in their investigation at an apartment where a student was killed?

That’s one question stemming from testimony in a preliminary hearing for a man accused in Jenna Burleigh’s murder.

University cops were twice called to the building for reports of ‘terrifying screams’ but never followed up.

The witness testified she heard what “sounded like a woman being murdered in a horror movie, but worse.”

The caller lived in the same building as accused killer Joshua Hupperterz.

She told the court she called Temple University police around 2 a.m. and again two hours later, but didn’t see the officers investigate further–like knocking on other apartments.

Temple University officials refused to outline their policy for handling such calls.

Had it been a Philadelphia case, spokesman Sekou Kinebrew says they implemented a policy after a similar case.

“Meet that person, get a better sense of where he or she is hearing the noises from. Go down there, see if anyone answers. If no one answers, that’s when it would be: notify a supervisor, lieutenant or higher,” Kinebrew said.

If approved, officers would knock down the door.

Temple officials would only give us a general statement about the importance of public safety.