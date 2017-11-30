Taste With Tori: Beach Plum Farm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Who says the shore is only a summer destination?

In this week’s Taste With Tori we head to Cape May for a farm-to-table feast fit for the holidays.

This year why not go ahead and start a new holiday tradition! Every Friday night during the holiday season the Beach Plum Farm hosts a reservation only farm-to-table feast for 60 people where diners enjoy the night under twinkling lights and plates are served family style.

And from the start of the night, you’re in for surprise and delight starting with butter dipped radishes topped with Cape May sea salt! It’s so fresh you’ll feel like you pulled it out of the ground yourself.

Diners can also taste the chicken pot pie with a biscuit crust and a side of braised carrots. YUM!

