Social Media Goes Into A Frenzy After Quake Hits Delaware

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In the grand scheme of seismic activity, Thursday afternoon’s earthquake may have been relatively small, but its social media impression was swift and sizable.

On Twitter, many used #earthquake, making the east coast tremors a trending topic.

@curdhoney reported “Earthquake just now, centered in Delaware. Either that or my desk is possessed.”

@davelevitan came with a question, “Did anyone else in the Philadelphia area just feel a minor earthquake?”

“I guess they just want to validate what they felt,” said Matt Higgins, Digital Managing Editor for CBSPhilly.com. He says people were searching earthquake, just moments after the ground shook and points to the trends map of Twitter analytics to tell the story.

USGS: 4.1 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles Parts Of Delaware Valley

“It shows that people were wondering what was happening. So, they immediately went on Twitter,” Higgins adds.

The discussion was also unfolding on Facebook, where thousands shared CBSPhilly’s posts or responded to our individual pages.

Carol Brant of Deptford, New Jersey said, “Our whole house shook! I felt the couch move, too!”

In Malvern, Dan Babeu says he “thought a truck hit our building.”

Fortunately, for the Delaware Valley, there were no reported damages or injuries, which gave some the green light to rattle off a few jokes.

@mace610 was one of many to share a now-viral photo—saying “I survived the Delaware earthquake of 2017.”