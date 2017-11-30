SEPTA Workers Rescue Dog Roaming 69th Street Terminal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A small dog, once in danger, is now safe thanks to a group of SEPTA workers.
Jermaine was named after one of the workers helped rescue him.
The stray was recently found roaming the tracks near the 69th Street terminal.
The SEPTA workers feared he could get hurt, or killed, so they set up a trap to get him out of harms way.
Jermaine is now in recovery at Keystone Veterinary Emergency and Referral in Havertown.
Vets say he has a partially amputated leg, likely due to electrocution or being hit by something, and other injuries.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for the surgeries Jermaine needs.