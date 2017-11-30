Police: Robber Asks For Cookie, Demands Cash At Subway Store

Filed Under: Local TV, Subway, Talkers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Police say a robber asked for a cookie then demanded cash at a Subway store in Pittsburgh.

Russell Simmons Stepping Down After Sexual Assault Allegations

The heist occurred Wednesday afternoon at the store on East Carson Street.

Police say after asking for a cookie, the man placed his hand in his pocket as though he had a gun and told the clerk he wanted money from the cash register.

Toys ‘R’ Us Recalls 6,000 Clay Craft Kits Over Mold Risk

The bandit fled with an undetermined amount of cash.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch