Lou Nolan, Sam Carchidi Discuss New Book ‘If These Walls Could Talk’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new book about the Philadelphia Flyers takes you all the way down to ice level. That’s where Lou Nolan has spent decades as the public address announcer for the Orange and Black.

The book If These Walls Could Talk is a collaboration between Nolan and Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer as Nolan tells tales of his career with the organization that stem all the way back to when the Flyers first arrived in the NHL.

Among the highlights of the book, Nolan provides his all-time Flyers teams for the first 50 years of the organization.

KYW’s Matt Leon had Nolan and Carchidi in the studio to talk about the book and look back at Nolan’s long career with the Flyers.