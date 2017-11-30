Mayor Kenney, La Colombe CEO Discuss The Virtue Of Vices

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mayor Kenney took a tour of the La Colombe roasting plant in Port Richmond, and talked politics, coffee, and other vices with the outspoken CEO of the company.

As the mayor and La Colombe founder Todd Carmichael went back and forth on current affairs, they sipped various signature hot coffees, draft lattes, even a dash of La Colombe coffee infused rum.

“You want to try some?” Carmichael offered.

“It’s kinda early, even for me,” Kenney replied.

“Oh…that’s good!” said Carmichael.

Carmichael noticed wherever there was coffee production happening, there was usually a little moonshining action going on as well.

“Coffee farmers make hooch. They can’t go down the street and buy a bottle, they’re waaay in the mountains,” he said.



Then, Mayor Kenney talked about the hypocrisy of selling, promoting, and taxing alcohol in the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board system, yet people get locked up for recreational marijuana.

“New Jersey is going to clean our clock. When (Governor-elect Phil) Murphy gets in there, he’s going to legalize recreational (marijuana), and folks will be going over the bridge to buy it,” said Kenney.

Kenney told Carmichael the Commonwealth could use the state stores for marijuana, and move the wine into grocery stores and supermarkets.

Then, an aside from the Mayor about buying some hooch from a roadside vendor on a long ago visit to Ireland, and what happens if airport security checked it.

“What do I tell them?, he said ‘Oh, tell them it’s water from Knock, everybody brings home water from Knock.’ I said, what if he opens it up and smells it? He said, ‘Oh…stand back and say it’s a miracle!'” Kenney recalled.