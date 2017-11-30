Investigation Underway After Video Of ‘Sex Act’ At Montgomery County School Surfaces

By Jim Melwert

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) –  An investigation is underway into reports of a video making the rounds at Cheltenham High School of two students engaged in what’s described as “an inappropriate sexual act” in the school.

In a letter to parents Wednesday, the district says it learned of the video on Sunday night, Nov. 19, and notified Cheltenham police the following morning.

In the letter, it says the district has spoken directly to the parents of the students involved.

It says, while they cannot discuss specific disciplinary measures, they will take appropriate action in accordance with school policy and applicable laws.

Cheltenham police would not comment other than the incident is under investigation.

