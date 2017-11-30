Prosecutors: Montgomery County Karate Instructor Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 3 Boys

BREAKING: USGS: 4.1 Earthquake Rattles Parts Of Delaware Valley

Filed Under: Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A karate instructor from Montgomery County is accused of sexually assaulting three boys.

Prosecutors say 26-year-old Evan Burgess assaulted the boys during sleepovers at his home and during out of state trips for karate tournaments.

Burgess spent several years as an instructor at De Stolfo’s Premier Martial Arts Studio in Plymouth Meeting.

The owners fired him last May after the boys’ parents reported the alleged incidents.

