Historic Fairmount Park Mansions Showcase Holiday Traditions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This weekend and next weekend, a handful of Historic Fairmount Park mansions will be open to visitors.

They will be decorated so folks can see how people of that era celebrated their holidays.

Jamie Gauthier, executive director of the Fairmount Park Conservancy, says folks can come visit some of the historic Fairmount Park homes, which will be open and decorated for the holidays during the first two weekends of December for an event they are calling “A Very Philly Christmas.”

“There are five participating houses; Lemon Hill mansion, Laurel Hill mansion, Cedar Grove, Historic Strawberry mansion, and Woodford mansion, where we are now,” Gauthier said.

Woodford mansion site manager Martha Moffet explains these were the summer homes of wealthy Philadelphians.

“To come out here in the summer would take about an hour to an hour and a half by carriage ride,” she explained.

But Moffet says what strikes her most about these homes is the way they take you back in time.

“Life by my standards would’ve been hard, because there was nothing that you could just go to the store and buy!” she said.