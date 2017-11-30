Gabe Kapler: ‘We’re Gonna Go After It In 2018’

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gabe Kapler oozes with confidence and conviction.

The new 42-year-old Phillies manager joined Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show in-studio for the first time on Thursday morning.

When asked about the timeline of success and expectations, Kapler says he expects to win right away.

“We’re going to create a winning environment in the clubhouse, one that is fertile for growth and one that is fertile for development. And we’re gonna kick some ass.”

Kapler spoke highly of Rhys Hoskins, who burst onto the scene last season as a rookie.

And as for keeping Odubel Herrera engaged, Kapler says he will call Herrera out — or any player for that matter — who isn’t giving 100-percent.

