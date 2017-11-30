Future Of Philly Boxing Will Be Featured Again Friday Night

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It appears Christian Carto and Branden Pizarro are becoming household names in the Philadelphia boxing community. Carto, a 20-year-old undefeated bantamweight who is 12-0, with 11 KOs, and Pizzaro, an 18-year-old undefeated junior welterweight who is 8-0 with 4 KOs, have sold out the SugarHouse Casino Friday night on Hard Hitting Promotions’ seven-fight card.

Carto, who is garnering serious attention from big-time New York promoters, will be taking on 21-year-old Mexican Luis Fernando Saavedra (7-3, 3 KOs) in a scheduled eight-rounder, while Pizarro may be facing the stiffest test in his young career against Puerto Rican Christian Rivera (6-0, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder.

Carto admits he doesn’t know too much about Saavedra. He saw a video of his last fight.

“I want to look good in the fight, and after the fight go over the fight to see if there are any mistake that I made,” said Carto, who went eight rounds for the first time in his career in his last outing. “I’m still young. I’m only 20. I’m learning more and more every fight, and I’m learning more and more in the gym, too. I think everything is starting to come together.

“My defense is getting better and my jab is getting a lot better. I’m happy with it, but I’m also not content. I know everything can get better.”

Pizzaro knows Rivera is undefeated, and that’s basically it.

“I’m looking at 2018 as a big year, but all of my focus right now is on Friday and taking care of business, which I will,” vowed Pizarro. “I was told Rivera is a southpaw. He’s undefeated for a reason. I’m focused. And I believe a focused man is a scary man. This will be my biggest challenge. This is my second undefeated fighter.

“I’ve faced southpaws before. He’ll be the third southpaw I’ll be facing as a pro, but as an amateur, I would five southpaws a night. I know how to deal with them. It’s nothing new to me. I don’t watch any film. My team does that and we get together a game plan and I execute it. I’m focused on the win, and focused on the knockout as well.”

The main event is Joey Dawejko (18-4-4, 11 KOs) against undefeated 23-year-old Puerto Rican Kelvin Nunez (15-0, 13 KOs) in an eight-round heavyweight fight. Philly heavyweight Darmani Rock (9-0, 5 KOs) will also be fighting, taking on Carlos Cotto (8-1-1, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder.