Eastern State Penitentiary Toy Drive Benefits Kids With Parents In Prison

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An effort is underway to make the holidays a little brighter for children of those who are incarcerated.

It’s the fifth year that Eastern State Penitentiary is holding a toy and book drive to benefit kids with a parent in prison or recently released.

“In Pennsylvania, over 81,000 children are children of folks who are incarcerated, and so if we can just make a dent in servicing their needs at this time, we are doing a wonderful thing,” said Assata Thomas, the director of the Institute for Community Justice.

If you drop off a new toy or book in its original packaging, the historic site will offer a “Buy One, Get One Free” tour admission.

Sean Kelley with Eastern State says over the past five years, or so, there has been more of a focus on programming and outreach in the criminal justice system.

“We are trying to get many perspectives of what is happening in American criminal justice today to put this building’s history into context,” said Kelley.

The drive continues through Dec. 24.