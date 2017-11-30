Eagles Clinch NFC East With A Cowboys Loss

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles can win the NFC East tonight.

The 5-6 Cowboys host the 5-6 Redskins on Thursday Night Football. The 10-1 Eagles have already beaten the Redskins twice and the Cowboys once. They have one game remaining with the Cowboys.

All of this means, if the Redskins win and improve to 6-6 and the Cowboys fall to 5-7, neither team can catch the Eagles in the standings.

So the Birds will clinch the NFC East title with a Redskins win over the Cowboys.

The Cowboys have struggled mightily since losing star running back Ezekiel Elliott to suspension, losing three straight games. The Redskins are coming off a 20-10 win over the Giants.

