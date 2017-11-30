Company Will Clone Your Pet Into A Replica Stuffed Animal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Losing your pet is never easy but what if you could keep it around the house forever it the form of a stuffed animal? That’s exactly what Cuddle Clones is doing.

The company says they can make soft, adorable, customized stuffed-animal versions of people’s pets, all you have to do is submit at least one picture and choose a few customization options.

The idea started when Jennifer Williams was lying down with her Great Dane Rufus.

Jennifer thought to herself “It would be great to have a stuffed animal of Rufus! Not a generic stuffed animal but one that was 100% custom-made to look JUST like him.”

And the idea turned into a reality after Rufus died in 2009.

Cuddle Clones says a portion of each purchase goes to pet-related causes which they support to help our furry friends get the care and love they deserve.

Customers can get anything from a regular stuffed animal to stockings or slippers. Prices start as low as $139.

