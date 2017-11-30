City Council Announces Efforts To Promote ACA Enrollment

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Members of Philadelphia City Council announced Thursday efforts to get the word out and help residents enroll in health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

Enrollment under the Affordable Care Act is up more than 30 percent nationally – even though the Trump Administration cut the marketing budget and shorted the enrollment period.

“That’s why city council is coming together with our advocates to spread the word,” said Councilwoman Helen Gym.

Gym joined Councilman Derek Green to spread the word that the city’s 311 service has signed up trained navigators to help residents through the ACA enrollment process and city council members will hold phone banks on Dec. 1 and 5 to provide additional assistance.

Antoinette Kraus runs the Pennsylvania Health Access Network and says financial help is still available.

“80 percent of folks who are eligible can find a plan for under $75 a month,” said Kraus.

Roughly 2.9 million have enrolled this year.

Call 311 for phone assistance. For in person help, contact Pennsylvania Health Access Network at 877-570-3642. The deadline to enroll is Dec. 15.