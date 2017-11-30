Adventure Aquarium Home To World’s Tallest Underwater Christmas Tree

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The Adventure Aquarium on the Camden waterfront is home to a special Christmas tree this holiday season.
The aquarium now has the world’s tallest underwater Christmas tree, which stands at 18 feet tall.
“Scuba Santa” and his elves dived into the shark exhibit on Wednesday to install the tree’s topper, a sea star, and left presents for the animals in the exhibit.
The entire Adventure Aquarium Christmas exhibit will open to the public on Saturday.