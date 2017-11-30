Advances In Genetic Research

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some of the greatest advances in the past 10 years have to do with genetic research and the ability to look at a single cell and, from that cell, determine literally hundreds of important points related to the person whom the cell was taken from.
A great example of this is the analysis of the so-called “pickled heart” of composer Frederick Chopin.
After his death in Paris, Chopin’s heart was preserved in a glass jar and it was sent to Warsaw and remained in a church crypt until about three years ago.
Scientists from the Institute of Human Genetics at the Polish Academy of Sciences were allowed to briefly examine it at that time.
The results of the study were just released, and the findings showed that Frederick Chopin had died of complications from tuberculosis.
The heart showed signs of pericarditis, which was related to the condition.