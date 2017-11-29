In-Laws Buy The Worst Christmas Gifts, Study Reveals

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ever unwrap a gift and wish you hadn’t?

A new survey by Vistaprint, via onepoll.com, reveals the top 50 gifts no one wants. From bad romance novels to bubble bath and soap on a rope.

The research found in-laws buy the worst gifts, which often upset, offend or bewilder the rest of the family.

According to the study, one in three people were gracious, despite receiving a less than stellar offering, while one in ten experienced a falling out over it.

Teen Trying To Kill Bed Bug Causes $300K Fire In Cincinnati

A quarter said they would regift and most respondents, eight out of ten said no matter what they receive, it’s the thought that counts.

On the flip side… clothing, music and personalized items were among the most coveted gifts.

And the best gift givers, according to those surveyed? Children and partners.

Here’s the full list of unwanted gifts: