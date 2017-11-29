In-Laws Buy The Worst Christmas Gifts, Study Reveals

By Nicole Brewer
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ever unwrap a gift and wish you hadn’t?

A new survey by Vistaprint, via onepoll.com, reveals the top 50 gifts no one wants. From bad romance novels to bubble bath and soap on a rope.

The research found in-laws buy the worst gifts, which often upset, offend or bewilder the rest of the family.

According to the study, one in three people were gracious, despite receiving a less than stellar offering, while one in ten experienced a falling out over it.

A quarter said they would regift and most respondents, eight out of ten said no matter what they receive, it’s the thought that counts.

On the flip side…  clothing, music and personalized items were among the most coveted gifts.

And the best gift givers, according to those surveyed? Children and partners.

Here’s the full list of unwanted gifts:

  1. Ugly clothes
  2. Toiletry kits
  3. Bath salts /bubble bath
  4. Socks
  5. Slogan t-shirts
  6. Movies you’ve already seen
  7. Candles
  8. Hankies
  9. A scarf
  10. Soap on a string
  11. Pretentious food/drink
  12. Sexy lingerie
  13. Knitwear
  14. Bad romance novels
  15. Potpourri
  16. Calendars
  17. Books
  18. Jewellery
  19. Perfume
  20. Address books
  21. Cleaning products
  22. A tie
  23. Mug set
  24. Joke books
  25. Slippers
  26. Photo frames
  27. Aftershave
  28. Department store vouchers
  29. Cufflinks
  30. Boxers or pants
  31. Anti-aging products
  32. Apron
  33. Gloves
  34. Bottle of booze
  35. Football memorabilia
  36. Pyjamas
  37. Saucepan sets
  38. Foot spa
  39. Set of jams
  40. Diet plan
  41. Party games
  42. Experience days
  43. Stationary
  44. A teapot
  45. Umbrella
  46. Cookery books
  47. Shortbread
  48. De-icer
  49. Crossword book
  50. Dressing gown

 

 

