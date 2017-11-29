Woman Accused Of Animal Hoarding After More Than 80 Cats Seized

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A New Jersey woman is accused of animal hoarding after more than 80 cats were removed from her homes.
No Abominable Snowman? DNA Study Says Yetis Are Just Bears
The Franklin Township Police Department and the Gloucester County Animal Control executed two search warrants on Monday at homes owned by 61-year-old Brenda McCann.
Police say 81 cats were removed from her home in the 1000 block of Swedesboro Road during the search.
McCann has been charged with fourth-degree animal cruelty.
Bakery In Finland Unveils Bread Made From Crickets
She was released on a summons pending a court appearance in Woodbury Superior Court.