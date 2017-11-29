Temple University Student Dies After Being Found Unconscious In School Library

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Temple University student dies after being found unconscious in the school’s library.
The school says 24-year-old Michael Paytas, a fourth-year marketing student from Holmes, Pennsylvania, was found unresponsive Monday in Paley Library and was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Paytas transferred to Temple in 2014 from Delaware County Community College.
“We extend our thoughts and prayers to Michael’s family, friends, classmates and faculty,” Temple University President Richard Englert said in a statement.
The university is encouraging students who need support following Paytas’ death to visit the Tuttleman Counseling Services.
There is no word on what caused the student’s death.