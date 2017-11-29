Experts: Medical Cannabis Could Have Long-Term Advantages For Pets

DAVIS, Calif. (CBS) — A new study in California is researching the effects of medical cannabis on pets.

The so-called CBD oil is non-psycho-active, which means it will not get your family dog high.

Experts say it could have long-term advantages.

Users tell researchers the pets benefit from the substance, including pain and anxiety relief, and control of seizure disorders.

“We’ve noticed that he doesn’t hop and skip as much. He tends to have an easier time taking long walks, too,” said Emily Duesbury, who gives medical cannabis to her dog.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have a lot of research that has been published on the doses that are appropriate in animals,” said Jamie Peyton of the University of California, Davis.

The CBD oil is a hot item at the Western Feed and Pet Supply facility near the research headquarters at the University of California, Davis.

Study authors say the research could pave the way for big changes in veterinary medicine.