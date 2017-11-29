‘Somewhere Ann Curry’ Trending On Twitter Following Matt Lauer’s Firing

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Matt Lauer’s firing has Twitter talking about his former co-host Ann Curry.
“Somewhere Ann Curry” began trending nationally on Twitter less than two hours after the announcement that Lauer had gotten the boot.
Ira Madison tweeted, “Somewhere, Ann Curry just made her orange juice a mimosa.”
Somewhere, Ann Curry just made her orange juice a mimosa https://t.co/YoNmo0tqfo
— Ira Madison III (@ira) November 29, 2017
@RDin114 tweeted, “Somewhere Ann Curry is feeling something called vindication right now.”
@sarahinwv tweeted, “*Somewhere Ann Curry * Is drinking more wine than Cathy and Hoda.”
Curry was ousted from the show in 2012, a move some viewers thought was done to appease Lauer. She has not commented on anything related to the “Today” show since their departure, but in October tweeted #MeToo without any further explanation.