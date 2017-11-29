Tanker Truck Fire Shuts Down Portion Of Route 42 In Gloucester Township

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — A portion of Route 42 in Gloucester Township is shut down after a tanker truck catches fire.
New Jersey State Police say crews responded around 11:30 a.m. to Route 42 near the off ramp of the Atlantic City Expressway for reports of a vehicle fire.
When crews arrived, they found the tanker truck on fire.
The driver got out of the truck safely and no injuries were reported.
The fire has been put out, but the ramp onto the Atlantic City Expressway from Route 42 is closed, causing delays in the area.