Old City Gets Festive With ‘Historic Holiday Nights’

By Hadas Kuznits
Hadas Kuznits, KYW Newsradio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Old City District kicks off its weekly “Historic Holiday Nights” event Thursday evening throughout the holiday season.

Gabby Sacidor with the Old City District says Historic Holiday Nights happen every Thursday now through December, during which time stores will be open late, restaurants will be offering special deals and Old City will be generally more festive.

“You can definitely get all of your holiday shopping done in Old City. We have more than 20 businesses that are participating,” Sacidor said. “They’re offering extended shopping hours until 8 p.m., as well as special deals and pop-ups and various events.”

To kick off the promotion there will be a tree lighting ceremony at the Betsy Ross House.

“There will also be live music every Thursday night at the Betsy Ross House,” Sacidor said. “Elfreth’s Alley will be offering a holiday pop-up and then the National Liberty Museum as well as the Fireman’s Hall Museum will be staying open until 8 p.m.”

