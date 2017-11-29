Former New Jersey Baby Sitter Admits To Sexually Assaulting 6-Year-Old Girl

ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) — The former baby sitter of a 6-year-old girl has admitted he sexually assaulted her at a motel after telling the child’s mother he was taking her to a movie.

Union County prosecutors said Tuesday Jonathan Tavara-Nima pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault. The 31-year-old Elizabeth man faces a minimum of 25 years in prison when he’s sentenced Jan. 26.

Authorities say the victim’s family had hired Tavara-Nima through a website. But he continued to show up at the girl’s home after his employment ended, sometimes uninvited.

Authorities say Tavara-Nima told the girl’s mother in May that he was taking her to a movie. But he instead bought her a new dress and stockings and took her to a motel, where the assault occurred.

