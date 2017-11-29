Neighbors Hold Vigil For Homeless Man Beaten To Death By Group Of Teens

By Justin Udo
Filed Under: Homeless Man, Justin Udo, KYW Newsradio, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Residents in a Northeast Philadelphia community are mourning the death of a homeless man who was beaten to death in their neighborhood.

Friends, family, and community members gathered for a vigil Wednesday night at Loring and Erdlick Streets in the Mayfair section of the city where Kevin Cullen was fatally beaten.

It was Sunday night when police say five teenagers attacked Cullen — a man who neighbors and family say had no permanent home and often slept behind a local bar.

Sources: Police Facing Internal Challenges As Investigators Close In On Teens In Deadly Homeless Man Beating

“I’m horrified by what happened, my brother was a harmless human being,” said Cullen’s brother Tom. “We would like these people to be brought to justice, because we don’t want this to happen to another human being.”

Tom says it is comforting to see the community Cullen stayed in join together and remember his brother.

“He lived the way he wanted to live, we always thought of him, we never forgot about him,” he said. “He was a fixture in the neighborhood. People knew him.”

Police had taken two people in for questioning but they have since been released.

More from Justin Udo
Comments

One Comment

  1. monsterphotoiso says:
    November 29, 2017 at 9:59 pm

    🤦🏾‍♂️Horrible just horrible! 🤦🏾‍♂️

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch