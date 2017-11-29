Neighbors Hold Vigil For Homeless Man Beaten To Death By Group Of Teens

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Residents in a Northeast Philadelphia community are mourning the death of a homeless man who was beaten to death in their neighborhood.

Friends, family, and community members gathered for a vigil Wednesday night at Loring and Erdlick Streets in the Mayfair section of the city where Kevin Cullen was fatally beaten.

It was Sunday night when police say five teenagers attacked Cullen — a man who neighbors and family say had no permanent home and often slept behind a local bar.

Sources: Police Facing Internal Challenges As Investigators Close In On Teens In Deadly Homeless Man Beating

“I’m horrified by what happened, my brother was a harmless human being,” said Cullen’s brother Tom. “We would like these people to be brought to justice, because we don’t want this to happen to another human being.”

Tom says it is comforting to see the community Cullen stayed in join together and remember his brother.

“He lived the way he wanted to live, we always thought of him, we never forgot about him,” he said. “He was a fixture in the neighborhood. People knew him.”

Police had taken two people in for questioning but they have since been released.