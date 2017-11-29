North Carolina Community Desperate For Answers In 3-Year-Old Girl’s Disappearance

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (CBS) — A North Carolina community is desperate for answers after a 3-year-old girl disappears.

Mariah Kay Woods was reported missing from her home near Jacksonville on Monday morning.

Missing North Carolina girl Mariah Kay Woods.

The child’s mother said she last saw her daughter before bedtime on Sunday night.

The child’s biological father told a local television station that he didn’t know his daughter was missing until an Amber Alert was issued.

“She didn’t cry, she didn’t scream, nobody heard nothing?” said Alex Woods, Mariah Kay’s father. “Four people in the house, two adults and two kids, and somebody just comes up and snatches that baby and walks out?”

The FBI is leading the search for the child.

They now say she is not the girl with a woman in a photo that was taken at a Walmart about 40 miles from her home.

