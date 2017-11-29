Living With Diabetic Retinopathy

By Dr. Brian McDonough
Filed Under: Dr. Brian McDonough, medical reports
(Photo credit NOAH SEELAM/AFP/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One of the long-term complications of diabetes is called “diabetic retinopathy.”

Diabetic retinopathy can have a dramatic impact on people’s vision.

This is one of the reasons why we try to control blood sugar early in the course of the disease.

It is an overall effort to try to reduce the secondary impact of these conditions. But now there is a new report in the journal of the American Medical Association, Ophthalmology Edition, which finds that diabetic retinopathy is linked with a higher risk for falling.

It makes sense that issues related to vision could increase the risk of falls.

There are two lessons to take away from this.

The first is that we should try to control diabetes early in the course of the disease.

The second is that with this awareness we need to make sure that those who have diabetic retinopathy have homes that are safe: for instance free of throw rugs and minimizing hard surfaces.

More from Dr. Brian McDonough
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch