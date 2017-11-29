Preliminary Hearing Held For Man Accused Of Killing Temple University Student, Dumping Body In Poconos

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A preliminary hearing is taking place in Philadelphia on Wednesday for the suspect accused of killing a Temple University student and then dumping her body in the Poconos.

Joshua Hupperterz, a 29-year-old former Temple student, faces murder and other charges.

Investigators say he killed 21-year-old Jenna Burleigh after meeting her at a North Philadelphia bar in August.

They also say Hupperterz used the ride service Lyft to transport Burleigh’s body to his grandmother’s property in northeastern Pennsylvania.

