2 Teens Hospitalized Following Police Pursuit, Fiery Crash On I-95

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two 16-year-olds are hospitalized following a car chase and fiery crash on I-95, near the airport.
Police say the chase began in Tinicum Township, Delaware County when police spotted a stolen car, around midnight Wednesday.
It continued on I-95 north for about two miles when the car eventually crashed near the airport in Philadelphia.
The two teens were taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. They are in stable condition.
It’s not clear if they were charged.
A section of I-95 was shut down for a few hours overnight as police were on scene investigating.