Cyclists Demanding Safer Streets Following Death Of Bicyclist In Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Concerned cyclists stood side by side on a Center City street Wednesday morning. They’re calling for action after 24-year-old Emily Fredericks was hit and killed by a trash truck while riding her bike Tuesday morning.

On Spruce Street, between 11th and 13th, 100 cyclists formed a barrier between the bike lane and car traffic.

A woman who was on her bike was killed Tuesday after being hit by a trash truck.

And organizer Leigh Goldenberg says city needs to do more to protect cyclists.

“There are bike lanes such as these that are just paint and often paint that is wearing away. People often don’t respect the bike lanes. We often see deliveries parked in the street or people just idling causing cyclists to go into the street,” said Goldenberg. 

One remedy, more protected bike lanes, says Kathleen.

Cyclists can be unpredictable and that’s one of the most important reasons to have protected bike lanes because it makes everybody’s behavior more predictable.

A City spokesman says it’s too early in the investigation to say whether the condition of the bike lane was a factor in the crash and the lane is scheduled to be re-striped next month.