WATCH: Eagles Fans Chant Fight Song In Walmart’s Cowboys Section

Filed Under: Eagles, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group of Eagles fans knew just what to do when they made a stop at a Texas Walmart.

Video posted on Facebook by James Da Rox shows some Birds fans chanting the Eagles fight song in the Cowboys section of the store.

“We killing em in Wal-Mart in Arlington… Eagles fans running things,” Da Rox said in the post.

During the routine, a Cowboys fan even makes a quick appearance flapping his “Eagle wings”.

The video has been shared more than 800 times.

Comments

One Comment

  1. monsterphotoiso says:
    November 29, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    The cowboy fan was a good sport. However “PHILADELPHIA” still hasn’t won a super bowl. Fly, Eagles fly.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch