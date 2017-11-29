WATCH: Eagles Fans Chant Fight Song In Walmart’s Cowboys Section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group of Eagles fans knew just what to do when they made a stop at a Texas Walmart.
Video posted on Facebook by James Da Rox shows some Birds fans chanting the Eagles fight song in the Cowboys section of the store.
“We killing em in Wal-Mart in Arlington… Eagles fans running things,” Da Rox said in the post.
During the routine, a Cowboys fan even makes a quick appearance flapping his “Eagle wings”.
The video has been shared more than 800 times.
One Comment
The cowboy fan was a good sport. However “PHILADELPHIA” still hasn’t won a super bowl. Fly, Eagles fly.