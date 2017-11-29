Police: Drug Dealer Charged With Homicide In Heroin-Related Death

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with homicide, in connection to the death of a man whom he allegedly sold heroin to in September.
Former New Jersey Baby Sitter Admits To Sexually Assaulting 6-Year-Old Girl
Police arrested Jimmy Flakes Jr., 40, at his home on Tuesday. He is charged with first-degree strict liability for a drug-induced death of a 45-year-old Marlton man.
According to police, the body of the deceased was found at his residence on Sept. 28 after he allegedly purchased heroin from Flakes.
Woman Accused Of Animal Hoarding After More Than 80 Cats Seized
Flakes reportedly made $10 off the drug deal, police say.
He is currently being held in the Burlington County Jail.