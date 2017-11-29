Police: Drug Dealer Charged With Homicide In Heroin-Related Death

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have charged an alleged drug dealer with homicide, in connection to the death of a man whom he allegedly sold heroin to in September.

jimmy flakes Police: Drug Dealer Charged With Homicide In Heroin Related Death

Credit: (Evesham Township Police Department)

Police arrested Jimmy Flakes Jr., 40, at his home on Tuesday. He is charged with first-degree strict liability for a drug-induced death of a 45-year-old Marlton man.

According to police, the body of the deceased was found at his residence on Sept. 28 after he allegedly purchased heroin from Flakes.

Flakes reportedly made $10 off the drug deal, police say.

He is currently being held in the Burlington County Jail.

