Dog Stolen At Gunpoint In New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Police in New Jersey’s largest city are looking for the suspects who stole a dog at gunpoint.

Police say a man was walking his Yorkshire Terrier on North 6th Street in Newark on Friday night when he was approached by a vehicle occupied by three men. Police say two of the men got out, displayed a handgun and went through the man’s pockets before taking his dog.

Earlier that evening, police say suspects fitting the same description robbed a male at gunpoint on 3rd Avenue West.

Police are seeking the suspects and the return of Munchkin.

